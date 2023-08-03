इंडियन आवाज़     03 Aug 2023 11:03:30      انڈین آواز
Taiwan shuts down businesses & schools amid danger of Typhoon Khanun

AMN/ WEB DESK

Taiwan has shut down businesses and schools amid the danger of Typhoon Khanun. Nearly 40 international flights have been cancelled amid warnings of floods and high winds. In Taipei, subway services were reduced while hundreds of soldiers were on standby in nearby cities for disaster response. Taiwan’s Central Emergency Operation Center has confirmed no reports of major damage so far. Meanwhile, the Japanese island of Okinawa faced the brunt of the typhoon’s force, with approximately 1 lakh 70 thousand buildings left without power. Recovery efforts have begun in areas where the strong winds have subsided. However, the slow-moving nature of the typhoon may prolong the restoration work.

