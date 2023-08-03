इंडियन आवाज़     03 Aug 2023 11:03:23      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: Election Commission defers indictment of former PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Pakistan, the country’s Election Commission has deferred the indictment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. Imran Khan is now expected to be charged at the next hearing on August 22. Last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan started contempt proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan, party leader Asad Umar, former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using intemperate language against the chief election commissioner and the electoral watchdog. While the three leaders did not appear before the commission, they challenged the notices of the electoral watchdog and contempt proceedings in various high courts terming them unconstitutional.

