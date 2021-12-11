Indian democracy has delivered and will continue to deliver: PM Modi at Summit for Democracy

FILE PHOTO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed on the need to constantly improve democratic practices and systems and continue to enhance inclusion, transparency and human dignity. He said, democracies can meet the aspirations of citizens and celebrate the democratic spirit of humanity. He said, India stands ready to join fellow democracies in these noble endeavors. Mr. Modi was delivering an address at the Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden via video conferencing on Friday.

The Prime Minister said, centuries of colonial rule could not suppress the democratic spirit of the Indian people. Mr Modi said, this democratic spirit again found full expression with India’s independence and led to an unparraleled story in democratic nation-building over the last 75 years.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Indian story has one clear message to the world that democracy can deliver, has delivered and will continue to deliver. He stated that democracy is not just about of, by or for the people but also with the people and within the people. He added that the structural features like multi-party elections, independent judiciary and free media are important instruments of democracy. However, the basic strength of democracy is the spirit and ethos that lie within the citizens and society.

Mr Modi elaborated that different parts of the world have followed different paths of democratic development. He said, there is much to learn from each other.

The Prime Minister also said that today’s assembly provides a timely platform for furthering cooperation among democracies. He said, India will be happy to share its expertise in holding free and fair elections and enhancing transparency in all areas of governance through innovative, and digital solutions.