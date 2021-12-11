President Kovind asks IMA cadets to dedicate themselves to service of the nation

President addresses passing out parade at IMA in Dehradun

AMN / DEHRADUN

President Ram Nath Kovind urged the Gentleman cadets to dedicate themselves in the service of the nation. Addressing the Passing out Parade of Indian Military Academy in Dehradun today, he told the Gentlemen Cadets about the challenges that the Nation is facing today at the regional and global level.

He emphasised that physical and mental toughness alone are not enough to tackle modern-day threats of the country, but as military leaders, officers will have to develop a strategic mindset, cultivate an adaptive temperament and acquire the mental resilience essential to hone the skills for military leadership.

He exhorted that the advancement in technology has often been driven by military dynamics and that modern-day military leaders, must embrace this technological drift and understand the seamless synergy required between men and machines.

He said that the IMA takes pride in its rich legacy and the saga of valour and sacrifice etched by its brave alumni. Many extraordinary strategists began their journey at IMA.

The President said that we gather here today while the nation is yet to come out of the shock of the untimely demise of Chief of Defence staff General Bipin Rawat, . He said that General Rawat was an extraordinary military leader and added to the glory of IMA. He said that General Rawat was awarded the sword of honour for his exceptional skills in IMA. President said that Uttarakhand was his home.

The President said that this premier institution of international repute has in recent past undertaken major transformational initiatives to produce future-ready warriors well versed with realities of a technology-intensive battlefield and its challenges. Mr. Kovind said that Leadership development programme modern infrastructure supporting blended learning and establishment of innovation lab have been at the core of comprehensive reviews recently progressed to ensure a dynamic training regime.

Meanwhile, today a total of 387 Gentleman Cadets of 149 Regular Course and 132 Technical Graduate Course, including 68 Gentleman Cadets from 10 friendly foreign countries successfully passed out from Indian Military Academy, overcoming all challenges of COVID-19.

The President complimented the Foreign Gentleman Cadets and said that we cherish the special bond between our Nations, and it is a matter of great pride for India to train such fine officers and gentlemen. He said I am positive that you shall preserve the unique relationship forged with your colleagues and instructors during your training at IMA”.

The Gentleman Cadets displayed inspiring enthusiasm and zeal, and put up an excellent show, marching with perfection to Military tunes of Col Bogey’, Sare Jahan Se Achha’ and “Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja” with pride and élan reflecting in each step.

The solemn ceremony and events of this Passing Out Parade come in the backdrop of the homage and tributes that the academy is paying to its brave alumni Gen Bipin Rawat, first Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier LS Lidder, along with 11 other departed souls.

This year 2021 also marks the 50th anniversary of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War and the year is being observed as Swarnim Vijay Varsh in Honour of the Indian Soldier who laid down their lives in the line of duty.