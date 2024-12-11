Indian Auto Component Industry Makes Strong Showing at Automechanika Dubai 2024

The 21st edition of Automechanika Dubai, West Asia’s largest automotive aftermarket trade exhibition, began at the Dubai World Trade Centre with unprecedented Indian participation, reflecting the country’s growing influence in the global automotive sector.

The event, which has expanded by 18% this year to occupy 17 halls, features over 2,200 exhibitors and builds on last year’s success that drew 53,000 visitors from 161 countries. The Indian contingent, led by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India and the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), showcases the country’s latest advancements in automotive technology and components.

The event provides a valuable platform to promote India’s competitiveness in delivering high-quality, sustainable, and affordable automotive solutions for the global market.To amplify the visibility of India’s presence at Automechanika Dubai 2024, a comprehensive marketing campaign was rolled out across the UAE. India is also showcasing various products and innovations as part of Make in India. India’s strategic presence at the exhibition gains particular significance given the UAE’s position as one of its top trading partners. Recent data shows the UAE as India’s fourth-largest trading partner in overall merchandise and sixth-largest in engineering goods. Indian engineering exports to the UAE witnessed a remarkable 49% growth during April-October 2024, underlining the robust trade relationship between the two nations.

The Indian pavilion features a strong representation from the MSME sector, demonstrating the country’s capability to deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions for the global automotive market. These enterprises are showcasing technologies that align with international quality standards while maintaining competitive pricing, a crucial factor in today’s market dynamics.

EEPC India and ACMA are utilising this platform to promote the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled for January 17-22, 2025, in India. This strategic promotion aims to strengthen India’s position as a global automotive manufacturing hub and attract international partnerships.

The exhibition, supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, serves as a vital trading link connecting the Middle East, Africa, the Indian subcontinent, Asia, and key CIS countries. It continues through December 12, 2024, providing opportunities for business networking, technology exchange, and trade development in the automotive aftermarket sector. AIR