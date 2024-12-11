The Indian Awaaz

India’s Maritime legacy shaped world history: Sonowal

Dec 11, 2024
AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has said that upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, Gujarat, will be an engineering marvel, showcasing the brilliance in shaping the maritime sector and craft solutions for the future.

Addressing the India Maritime Heritage Conclave 2024 here, Mr Sonowal said that India’s Maritime legacy has not only shaped the nation but also the world history. He highlighted that the conclave acknowledges India’s contribution in global maritime trade and culture.

Speaking on the occasion Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that India’s Martine Prowess symbolises its cultural heritage and economic prosperity. The Minister also asserted that the Conclave discusses Indian prowess in the Maritime Sector which wasn’t known to people. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also highlighted that the country has had a rich maritime history and deep knowledge in the maritime sector. Addressing the Conclave, Mr Mandaviya added that this knowledge will shape the global Maritime culture.

