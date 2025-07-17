Asian Markets End Mixed; European Stocks Trade in the Green

Asian stock markets displayed a mixed trend on Thursday, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid concerns over global growth, U.S. Fed policy cues, and China’s fragile economic recovery. While several markets closed in the green, others faced marginal losses due to profit booking and regional headwinds.

In East Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.60%, buoyed by strong tech and export sector performance, as the yen remained relatively weak, supporting exporters. South Korea’s Kospi also advanced 0.91%, led by gains in semiconductor stocks and positive earnings outlooks.

In Southeast Asia, Singapore’s Straits Times Index rose 0.70%, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street and strength in financials and real estate. Meanwhile, China’s Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.37% higher, as investors looked for signs of further stimulus from Beijing to support the sluggish property and manufacturing sectors.

However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined slightly by 0.08%, as concerns over China’s economic trajectory and regulatory uncertainties weighed on investor mood, particularly in the technology and real estate segments.

On the other side of the globe, European markets were trading positively during mid-session trade, reflecting optimism over moderating inflation data and stable corporate earnings. As per the latest reports:

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.78% ,

rose , Germany’s DAX was up 0.35% , and

was up , and UK’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.47%.

Investors across global markets remain attentive to upcoming U.S. economic data, especially inflation and retail sales figures, which may offer fresh clues about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.