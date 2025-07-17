Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Crude Oil Prices up

Jul 17, 2025

Oil prices rose today, even as global trade tensions appeared to cool, while analysts pointed to low inventories and renewed West Asia risks as factors which were supporting the market.
Brent Crude was trading over 0.2 percent up at 68 dollars and 68 cents per barrel, while WTI Crude was also trading over half per cent up at 66 dollars and 74 cents per barrel, when reports last came in.

