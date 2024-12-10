Govt’s Industrial Corridor Projects boost manufacturing in India

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, informed the Lok Sabha about the ongoing projects aimed at enhancing the country’s manufacturing and investment capabilities. He said that India’s industrial development is progressing with the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) facilitating the creation of new industrial areas.

Under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), the Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area (SBIA) has completed major infrastructure works with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. A total of 294 companies, including South Korea’s Hyosung Corporation, have been allocated plots across 2,620 acres in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district.

In Raigad district, Maharashtra, the Dighi Port Industrial Area (DPIA) is being developed with a project cost of Rs 5,468 crore. The project is expected to generate employment for 100,000 people and attract investments worth Rs 12,000 crore.

The Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) has also been conceptualized along the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. Two projects, IMC Agra and IMC Prayagraj, proposed by the Uttar Pradesh government, have been approved. Shahjahanpur is included in the corridor’s influence zone.

The government has approved the Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme (IFLDP) with a budget of Rs 1,700 crore until March 2026. Under this program, Maharashtra has received Rs 5.75 lakh for technology upgrades and approval for a Mega Leather Footwear and Accessories Cluster in Ratwad Village, with a project cost of Rs 256.42 crore involving Government of India assistance of Rs.125.00 crore.

Central schemes for industrial development in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh have also been implemented. Incentives worth Rs 93.09 crore have been allocated to J&K and Ladakh, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received Rs 642.63 crore. Under a new scheme for Jammu and Kashmir, Rs 299.10 crore has been disbursed.