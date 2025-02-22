Indian Army to participate in India- Japan Joint Military Exercise, DHARMA GUARDIAN from Feb 24

AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 120 personnel, departed today for the 6th edition of India- Japan Joint Military Exercise, DHARMA GUARDIAN. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted in the East Fuji Maneuver Training Area of Japan from the 24th of February to the 9th of March.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under UN mandate. The exercise will focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills. It will further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Japan.

During the exercise, aspects such as tactical drills, joint exercises, and disaster response strategies, designed to enhance operational capabilities, refine combat skills and strengthen interoperability for effective joint operations, will be rehearsed. The Indian Army contingent will be represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the MADRAS Regiment along with troops from others arms and services. The Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) contingent, also comprising similar strength, will be represented by 34th Infantry Regiment.

Exercise DHARMA GUARDIAN is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Japan. The last edition of this exercise was conducted in Rajasthan in 2024.