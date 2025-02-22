Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Indian Army to participate in India- Japan Joint Military Exercise, DHARMA GUARDIAN from Feb 24

Feb 22, 2025
Indian Army to participate in India- Japan Joint Military Exercise, DHARMA GUARDIAN from Feb 24

AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 120 personnel, departed today for the 6th edition of India- Japan Joint Military Exercise, DHARMA GUARDIAN. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted in the East Fuji Maneuver Training Area of Japan from the 24th of February to the 9th of March.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under UN mandate. The exercise will focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills. It will further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Japan.

During the exercise, aspects such as tactical drills, joint exercises, and disaster response strategies, designed to enhance operational capabilities, refine combat skills and strengthen interoperability for effective joint operations, will be rehearsed. The Indian Army contingent will be represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the MADRAS Regiment along with troops from others arms and services. The Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) contingent, also comprising similar strength, will be represented by 34th Infantry Regiment.

Exercise DHARMA GUARDIAN is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Japan. The last edition of this exercise was conducted in Rajasthan in 2024.

Related Post

DEFENCE

India-Egypt Joint military exercise ‘Cyclone 2025’ begin in Rajasthan

Feb 10, 2025
DEFENCE

Aero India is platform to showcase strength, resilience & self-reliance of New India: Rajnath Singh

Feb 9, 2025
DEFENCE

Defence Ministry signs contract of ₹642 Cr with BEL for 28 EON-51 Systems for Indian Navy

Feb 8, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

‘Facts Will Come Out’: Jaishankar On $21M USAID Funding Row

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

USAID row: Congress slams BJP, demands white paper

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS

India Leading in Innovation & AI, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman at IIIT Kottayam

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal FM Urges Odisha CM for Fair Probe Into Nepali Student’s Death at KIIT

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!