India-Egypt Joint military exercise ‘Cyclone 2025’ begin in Rajasthan

AMN WEBDESK

A joint military exercise “Cyclone 2025”, between India and Egypt will begin at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan from today. The 14 day exercise aims to enhance defence cooperation between India and Egypt by sharing professional skills and improving interoperability of special forces in desert environments.

This is the third edition of Cyclone exercise. Counter-terrorism operations, reconnaissance, raids, and other specialized missions will be part of the exercises which will also involve special forces skills like sniping, combat free fall, reconnaissance, surveillance, and target designation. The Indian Army contingent is represented by personnel from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces).

The Egyptian contingent includes the Egyptian Commando Squadron and the Egyptian Airborne Platoon. Military cooperation between India and Egypt has strengthened in recent years. Both countries have emphasised the need to strengthen security efforts.