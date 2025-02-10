Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

India-Egypt Joint military exercise ‘Cyclone 2025’ begin in Rajasthan

Feb 10, 2025
Joint military exercise ‘Cyclone 2025’ between India and Egypt to begin today in Rajasthan

AMN WEBDESK

A joint military exercise “Cyclone 2025”, between India and Egypt will begin at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan from today. The 14 day exercise aims to enhance defence cooperation between India and Egypt by sharing professional skills and improving interoperability of special forces in desert environments.

This is the third edition of Cyclone exercise. Counter-terrorism operations, reconnaissance, raids, and other specialized missions will be part of the exercises which will also involve special forces skills like sniping, combat free fall, reconnaissance, surveillance, and target designation. The Indian Army contingent is represented by personnel from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces).

The Egyptian contingent includes the Egyptian Commando Squadron and the Egyptian Airborne Platoon. Military cooperation between India and Egypt has strengthened in recent years. Both countries have emphasised the need to strengthen security efforts.

Related Post

DEFENCE

Aero India is platform to showcase strength, resilience & self-reliance of New India: Rajnath Singh

Feb 9, 2025
DEFENCE

Defence Ministry signs contract of ₹642 Cr with BEL for 28 EON-51 Systems for Indian Navy

Feb 8, 2025
DEFENCE

Samudrayaan Mission Gets Rs 600 Crore Allocation in Union Budget

Feb 3, 2025

You missed

ARTICLES

UK’s Counter-Extremism strategy to Remit Hindutva

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Lebanese Army launches retaliatory strikes on Syria

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Severe winter hits Japan: Heavy snowfall in coastal and mountainous regions

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Achieves Record Rs 1.27 Lakh Cr in Defence Production: Rajnath Singh

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!