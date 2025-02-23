Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

DEFENCE

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on 4-day visit to France

Feb 23, 2025
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi embarks on 4-day visit to France

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has left for an official four-day visit to France as part of efforts to bolster India-France defence cooperation.

The Chief of the Army Staff will engage with the senior military leadership of France at Les Invalides in Paris tomorrow. 

The day will begin with a Guard of Honour followed by discussions with French Army Chief General Pierre. 

Defence Ministry said, the aim of the meeting will be to foster stronger military ties between the two nations. 

The itinerary also includes a visit to the École Militaire, the prestigious Military School and Institution Complex in Paris, where General Dwivedi will be briefed on Future Combat Command. 

He will be briefed at the Technical Section of the French Army and visit the Battle Lab Terre at Versailles.

On Tuesday, General Dwivedi will travel to Marseille, where he will visit the 3rd Division of the French Army and will be briefed on the mission and role of the 3rd Division, the bilateral exercise SHAKTI, India-France training cooperation, and the French Army modernisation programme. 

The following day, General Dwivedi will visit Carpiagne to witness a dynamic demonstration of the Scorpion Division with live firing exercises.

On Thursday, the Indian Army Chief will visit the Neuve Chapelle Indian War Memorial to lay a solemn wreath in honour of the fallen Indian soldiers who participated in World War I. 

Later in the day, he will deliver a talk at the École de Guerre, the French Joint Staff College, highlighting the evolving nature of modern warfare and India’s strategic vision.

Defence Ministry said, General Dwivedi’s visit aims to strengthen the military collaboration between India and France, exploring new avenues of cooperation and enhancing strategic partnerships between the two nations’ armed forces.

