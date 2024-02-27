Indian Air Force Chief Commemorates 1971 Liberation War Sacrifices in Dhaka

AMN

Indian Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari paid tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971 by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka.

The Indian Air Chief Marshal is on a three day visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, the Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force. He is accompanied by a three member delegation team.

The Indian Air Force Chief is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, all three Service Chiefs and meet other senior officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces. He will also be visiting major Bangladesh Air Force air bases during the course of his visit, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Visit of the Indian Air Force Chief will further strengthen the close and friendly ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries, said the High Commission.