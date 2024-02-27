India and Thailand Discuss Bilateral Ties Across Multiple Sectors in Joint Commission Meeting

AMN

India and Thailand today discussed the gamut of bilateral ties in the areas of strategic, defense, security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, connectivity, digital, space and tourism. The two countries also exchanged agreement in the field of Ayurveda and Thai traditional medicine. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today Co-chaired a productive and wide ranging 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission meeting with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara in New Delhi. During the meeting, both sides shared views on Myanmar, India-ASEAN and multilateral cooperation. Dr Jaishankar also appreciated warm words of his counterpart for the exposition of Buddhist holy relics in four provinces of Thailand.