Peru Declares Health Emergency Amidst Dengue Surge; Over 31,000 Cases Reported

Peru government has declared a health emergency due to the rapidly rising cases of dengue fever across the South American country. Local media reported that the health emergency was declared in 20 of Peru’s 25 regions. Peru’s Health Minister Cesar Vasquez said yesterday that more than 31,000 cases of dengue have been recorded till date, including 32 deaths.

The move will enable the government to transfer funds more quickly to affected regions and more easily deploy doctors and nurses.

Peru has been experiencing high temperatures and heavy rains since 2023 due to the El Nino weather pattern, which has warmed the seas off the country’s coast and helped mosquito populations grow.