India will soon be ready for Hyperloop transportation: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the 410-meter-long Hyperloop test tube at IIT Chennai is the longest Hyperloop test facility in Asia and will soon become the world’s longest.

The minister shared this information while posting a video on social media of a live demonstration he witnessed during his visit to the Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras Discovery Campus yesterday. He expressed confidence that India will soon be ready for Hyperloop transportation, as the technology, which is currently under development, has yielded promising results in the tests conducted so far. He also mentioned that the electronics components for this project will be developed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

Mr. Vaishnaw highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always emphasized the importance of innovation. He also mentioned that Railways has provided financial funding and technical assistance for this Hyperloop project.