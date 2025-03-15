1.31 lakh metric tonnes of Tur procured, benefiting 89,219 farmers

Tur procurement has picked up in major Tur-producing states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana. According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, a total of 1.31 lakh metric tonnes of Tur (Arhar) has been procured, benefiting 89,219 farmers in these states. The Ministry stated that the government is committed to purchasing 100 percent of the production of Tur, Urad, and Masoor at the Minimum Support Price. The procurement of Tur in other states will also commence very soon.

Post navigation