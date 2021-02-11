India will not give even an inch of its territory to anyone: Rajnath in parliament

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today told Lok Sabha that India would not give even an inch of its territory to anyone. He said continuous talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake and he assured the House that in these talks, India has not conceded anything.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the present situation in Esatern Ladakh, the Defence Minister said the agreement envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased and coordinated manner.

He said that since last September, both India and China have maintained communication with each other through military and diplomatic channels. He said the objective was to effect disengagement and maintain status quo along the LAC so as to restore peace and tranquility. He informed that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

He added that these outstanding issues will be the focus of further discussions with the Chinese side.

The Defence Minister said the Indian Armed Forces responded to challenges by unilateral Chinese action and have shown immense valour and courage on both the South and North bank of Pangong Tso. He said many strategic points were identified and the troops positioned themselves at locations very important from India’s point of view. Mr Singh asked Lok Sabha members to pay tributes to the armed forces and remember their valour and sacrifice.