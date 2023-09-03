India will have no place for corruption, casteism and communalism: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

India will be a developed nation by 2047. Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview to a news agency today, ahead of the G 20 summit in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister said that in G20, India’s words and vision are being seen by the world as a roadmap for the future. Mr Modi said, G20 Ministerial decisions taken across all domains will prove to be pivotal for world’s future. He said, India’s visions are not merely ideas. In fact, many positive impacts are coming out of India’s G20 Presidency, he added. The Prime Minister remarked, the theme of India’s G20 Presidency Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is not just a slogan but also a comprehensive philosophy derived from country’s cultural ethos.

Mr Modi said, Africa is a top priority for India in G20. Mr Modi said, no future plan of earth can succeed without all voices being heard. He also said, India will be in top three economies of world in near future, citing country’s record of jumping five spots in less than decade. The Prime Minister said, dialogue and diplomacy only way to resolve different conflicts in different regions. He said, whether as G20 President or not, India will support every effort to ensure peace across the world.