Rahul Gandhi’s second leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra will be in different form

file photo

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Second leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will be somewhat different from the first leg as fast changing political situation in the country have forced party managers to tweak it’s strategy.

During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi scion has traversed along four months from Kanyakumari to Kashmir covering 4000 km in biting cold which had perplexed many political pundits and commoners even his bitter critics had acknowledged in private about the extraordinary feet by former Congress President.



The Yatra had completely changed the perception in the country about Rahul Gandhi’s image from reticent politician to more serious politician who don’t mince words but believe in action building narrative in the country against the BJP’S divisive politics of hate.



According to party source, no final decision have been taken on Bharat Jodo Yatra, Part II. as think tank in the party feels that travelling across state from Gujarat to North Eastern states will impact the five state polls which is in November end.

Rahul Gandhi’s inability to spare time for campaign in the crucial poll bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telengana will impact the prospect of Congress Party.

Meanwhile, party thinks recent model of Ladakh model of Bharat Jodo Yatra will be more meaningful in the current situation as it will be prudent for Rahul Gandhi to go for six to seven days in taught in different states and participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Although from October 2 in Gujarat’s Porbandar the Bharat Jodo Yatra will kick off for four days before it enter Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.