Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declines to be part of committee for “One Nation, One Election”

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has declined to be a part of the eight-member committee constituted by the central government to examine “One Nation, One Election”. In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr Chowdhury alleged that the eight-member panel is an eyewash as its terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. He also claimed that the sudden attempt to thrust the idea on the nation, months before the General Elections, raises concerns about the motives of the Government.

Govt constitutes 8-member high level committee to examine One nation, One election

Government has constituted an eight member high level committee to examine One nation, One election. Former President Ram Nath Kovind has been appointed as Chairman of the committee. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Former Chairman 15th Finance Commission N. K. Singh and others are appointed as the members of the committee. Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the meetings of the committee as special invitee. The elections to the House of the People and Legislative Assemblies of States were mostly held simultaneously from 1951-52 to 1967 after which this cycle got broken.

The high level committee will examine and make recommendation for holding simultaneous elections of Lok Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, Municipalities and Panchayats, keeping in view the existing framework under the Constitution and other statutory provisions. It will examine and recommend, if the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the States. They will also suggest a framework for synchronisation of elections and specifically, suggest the phases and time frame within which simultaneous elections may be held. The committee will also examine the logistics and manpower required, including EVMs and VVPATs for holding simultaneous elections.