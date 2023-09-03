इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2023 02:46:52      انڈین آواز

Northern Railways to cancel 40 trains due to G20 Summit in Delhi

G20 Summit in Delhi from 9th to 10th of September

Northern Railways has decided to cancel 40 mail and Express trains due to the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi from the 9th to the 10th of September. It has also diverted 64 trains.

In a press statement, Northern Railways said, the decision has been taken keeping in view the security and other important arrangements for the Summit. It shared its ‘Train Handling Plan’ on social media and requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly.

Several trains that were supposed to originate or terminate at the New Delhi railway station, during the period from the 8th to the 11th of this month, will now terminate or originate from Ghaziabad or Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

