India vs NZ 2nd Test: India leads by 332 runs, Mayank and Cheteshwar end day on 69/0 at stumps

AMN / WEB DESK

In the second and final Cricket Test match between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai, on day two, the stumps India was 332 runs ahead of visitors. In the second innings hosts were 69, with opener Mayank Agarwal 38 and Cheteshwar Pujara 29 runs on the creaze.

At his place of birth, Ajaz Patel joins Kumble and Laker in exclusive 10-for club

Earlier, the visitors were all out on 62 runs in their first inning. Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets. India were all out for 325 in their first innings on the second day today.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat. Mayank Agarwal’s magnificent century was the highlight of the Indian innings. He went on to contribute 150 runs. While, Ajaz Patel, took all ten wickets for the visitors. The 33-years old bowler became the third in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat. English Pacer Jim Laker recorded the feat in 1956 and Indian Spinner Anil Kumble achieved the milestone in 1999.

Even as Ajaz Patel’s perfect 10 highlighted the day – making him only the third player in the history of international cricket to pick all the wickets in an innings – his team, New Zealand, had a rather forgetful outing on Day 2 of the second Test in Mumbai. After bowling out India for 325, their first innings with the bat was wrapped up in merely 28.1 overs.

As much as spin was expected to play a part and the threat of India’s trio – R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Jayant Yadav – looming, the visitors were grounded by the new-ball itself. In only 13 balls, Mohammed Siraj had picked the wickets of openers Will Young, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor, to leave New Zealand reeling at 17 for 3. India’s spinners ensured that they could never recover from thereon and were bowled out for 62.

Even as Siraj was expected to play the deciding Test, the final confirmation came only following an injury to Ishant Sharma ahead of the match. Siraj, who was not a part of the XI in Kanpur, said that he made the most of the time to work on his outswing – a delivery that eventually proved lethal.