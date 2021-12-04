Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated
At his place of birth, Ajaz Patel joins Kumble and Laker in exclusive 10-for club

Jim Laker and Anil Kumble are two other bowlers who achieved this historic feat.

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel created history on day 2 of the Mumbai Test match against India and become only the 3rd bowler in the history of the game to take all 10 wickets in an innings. The left-arm spinner achieved the milestone in Mumbai, the place where he was born back in 1988.

Ajaz bowled tirelessly during India’s innings and delivered a total of 47.5 overs. He spent 119 runs and pouched all 10 wickets up for grabs. Courtesy of Indian bowlers’ terrific bowling after Ajaz’s heroics, the spinner was back on the field to deliver more overs. NZ were bowled out for a mere total of 62 in response to India’s score of 325.

Following his 10-for, Ajaz was also congratulated by captain, Virat Kohli, and head coach, Rahul Dravid. The duo visited the NZ’s dug-out to congratulate him. The video is viral on social media and they are being lauded for congratulating the spinner.

Jim Laker and Anil Kumble are two other bowlers who achieved this historic feat. Interestingly, Dravid was part of the playing XI when Kumble achieved the feat against Pakistan. It’s the 2nd time when Dravid witnessed the historic feat.

Image

Indian captain, Virat Kohli, and head coach, Rahul Dravid, visited New Zealand’s dug-out to congratulate Ajaz Patel for his perfect 10 in the first innings. Interestingly, the left-arm spinner was born in Mumbai in 1988.

Meanwhile, India decided against letting NZ bat again despite a huge lead. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara came out to kick off the proceedings and finished day 2 with a score of 69/0 on the board. The home team now holds a lead of 332 runs.

Should India bat for another 90 to 100 overs, NZ might be asked to chase a target of over 500. The two-match Test series is levelled 0-0.

