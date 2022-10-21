India to end coal import in next two years: Minister

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to end coal import in the next two years. In an event in New Delhi, Mr. Joshi said, the country’s total coal production will touch 900 million tons during this fiscal year. He said, several steps have been taken by the government in the last few years to reform the coal and mining sector in the country. He said, the relaxation of mineral exploration norms is a step in this direction.

Mr. Joshi today released the National Compendium of asset accounts on minerals and energy resources at an event in New Delhi. On this occasion, he said, this is the first-ever compendium of asset accounts on mineral assets in the country. He said the report presents a comprehensive picture of the mineral resources spread across different States. Highlighting the importance of the report, Mr. Joshi said, this report will play an important role in decision-making related to the minerals and energy sectors. He added that report will help in streamlining the use of figures in a more systematic way and moving towards a green economy.