PM inaugurates multiple projects in Uttarakhand
Indonesian volcano: Residents flee in panic as Mt Semeru volcano erupts, spews huge ash cloud
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast today
07 Dec 2021 09:50:21

India support democratic transition in Myanmar as a neighboring democracy: MEA

WEB DESK

External Affairs Ministry has said that India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar as a neighbouring democracy. On the proceedings against Aung Sang Suu Kyi and others in Myanmar, the Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, India is disturbed at the recent verdicts. He said, India believes that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld and any development that undermines these processes and accentuates differences is a matter of deep concern. Mr. Bagchi expressed hope that keeping their nation’s future in mind, efforts would be made by all sides to advance the path of dialogue.

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

