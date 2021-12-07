India support democratic transition in Myanmar as a neighboring democracy: MEA

WEB DESK

External Affairs Ministry has said that India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar as a neighbouring democracy. On the proceedings against Aung Sang Suu Kyi and others in Myanmar, the Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, India is disturbed at the recent verdicts. He said, India believes that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld and any development that undermines these processes and accentuates differences is a matter of deep concern. Mr. Bagchi expressed hope that keeping their nation’s future in mind, efforts would be made by all sides to advance the path of dialogue.