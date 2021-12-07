Olaf Scholz to be nominated as Germany’s next Chancellor by Parliament tomorrow

AMN/ WEB DESK

Social Democratic Party of Germany leader Olaf Scholz will be nominated as Germany’s next Chancellor by Parliament tomorrow, bringing the curtain down on Angela Merkel’s 16-year reign. Olaf Scholz has cleared the final hurdle on his path to majority after Green Party members approved their coalition deal with his Social Democrats, SPD, and the Free Democrats, FDP.

Now the three parties have approved the coalition deal, this political grouping will be sworn in tomorrow and the era of Angela Merkel will officially give way to a new age under Social Democrat Scholz.

While support of at least 369 lawmakers is required in the 736-seat lower house to take up the top job, the three coalition partners have 416 seats together, giving them a comfortable majority in the house.

Germany’s environmentalist Green party said that 86 per cent of about 71,000 members who voted backed the 177-page coalition accord, which includes an ambitious climate agenda and plans to upgrade Germany’s technology infrastructure.

The coalition aims to modernize Europe’s biggest economy, tackling surge in COVID-19 infections, step up efforts against climate change and introduce more liberal social policies.