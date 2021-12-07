Olaf Scholz to be nominated as Germany’s next Chancellor by Parliament tomorrow

PM inaugurates multiple projects in Uttarakhand
AMN/ WEB DESK

Social Democratic Party of Germany leader Olaf Scholz will be nominated as Germany’s next Chancellor by Parliament tomorrow, bringing the curtain down on Angela Merkel’s 16-year reign. Olaf Scholz has cleared the final hurdle on his path to majority after Green Party members approved their coalition deal with his Social Democrats, SPD, and the Free Democrats, FDP.
Now the three parties have approved the coalition deal, this political grouping will be sworn in tomorrow and the era of Angela Merkel will officially give way to a new age under Social Democrat Scholz.

While support of at least 369 lawmakers is required in the 736-seat lower house to take up the top job, the three coalition partners have 416 seats together, giving them a comfortable majority in the house.

Germany’s environmentalist Green party said that 86 per cent of about 71,000 members who voted backed the 177-page coalition accord, which includes an ambitious climate agenda and plans to upgrade Germany’s technology infrastructure.

The coalition aims to modernize Europe’s biggest economy, tackling surge in COVID-19 infections, step up efforts against climate change and introduce more liberal social policies.

India dethrone New Zealand to reclaim top spot in ICC Test Rankings

AMN India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second test at Mumbai to win the two-match series 1-0. India ...

US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The ...

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

