Germany gets new Chancellor after 16 years

Olaf Scholz assumes office today

AMN/ WEB DESK

Germany’s Parliament will officially elect Olaf Scholz today as the country’s next Chancellor, bringing the curtain down on Angela Merkel’s 16-year reign. Mr. Scholz led his Social Democrats to victory against Ms. Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU bloc in September, as the veteran chancellor prepared to leave politics after four consecutive terms in office.

When Olaf Scholz takes his oath of office today as Germany’s ninth post-war chancellor, there will be no motorcade bearing him to the Bundestag with flag-waving jubilant crowds cheering him on, nor a famous local singer belting out the national anthem. It will be a matter-of-fact affair.

Mr. Scholz spoke to media yesterday declaring an ambition to push forward the biggest industrial modernisation which will be capable of stopping climate change.

Putting equality rhetoric into practice, he unveiled the country’s first gender-balanced Cabinet on Monday, with women in key security portfolios. Half of the power belongs to women, said Mr. Scholz, who calls himself a feminist.

Mr. Scholz has also spoken out in favour of mandatory vaccination, saying he wanted MPs to vote on the issue before year’s end with a view of implementing it in February.

India dethrone New Zealand to reclaim top spot in ICC Test Rankings

AMN India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second test at Mumbai to win the two-match series 1-0. India ...

US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The ...

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

