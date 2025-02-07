Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India strongly condemns vandalism of Mujibur Rehman’s residence in Bangladesh

Feb 7, 2025
India strongly condemns vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s residence in Bangladesh

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

India has strongly condemned the destruction of the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman in Bangladesh by vandals. In response to media queries, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, it is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression has been destroyed. He added that all those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride, are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh. Mr Jaiswal said that this act of vandalism should be condemned.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippines: 4 killed as US military plane crashes

Feb 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini named Aga Khan V after father’s death

Feb 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump signs executive order banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports

Feb 6, 2025

You missed

DG CRPF visits J&K’s Rajouri district, reviews security

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippines: 4 killed as US military plane crashes

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

e-NAM Expands with 10 New Commodities, Enhancing Agricultural Trade Opportunities

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI decides to reduce policy repo rate to 6.25%

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!