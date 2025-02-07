India strongly condemns vandalism of Mujibur Rehman’s residence in Bangladesh

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

India has strongly condemned the destruction of the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman in Bangladesh by vandals. In response to media queries, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, it is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression has been destroyed. He added that all those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride, are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh. Mr Jaiswal said that this act of vandalism should be condemned.