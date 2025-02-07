Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippines: 4 killed as US military plane crashes

Feb 7, 2025
Philippines: 4 killed as US military plane crashes

A small plane contracted by the US Defence Department crashed in the southern Philippines yesterday, killing all four people on board. The US Indo-Pacific Command said the crash occurred in Maguindanao del Sur in the southern Philippines. Images from the crash site, confirmed by a US Defence official, show the wreckage of a Beechcraft King Air 350 in a rice field. The official said the service member killed in the crash was a US Marine. It is unclear if the three Defence contractors were also US citizens.

The crash occurred during a routine mission, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India strongly condemns vandalism of Mujibur Rehman’s residence in Bangladesh

Feb 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini named Aga Khan V after father’s death

Feb 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump signs executive order banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports

Feb 6, 2025

You missed

DG CRPF visits J&K’s Rajouri district, reviews security

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippines: 4 killed as US military plane crashes

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

e-NAM Expands with 10 New Commodities, Enhancing Agricultural Trade Opportunities

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI decides to reduce policy repo rate to 6.25%

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!