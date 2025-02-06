Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini named Aga Khan V after father’s death

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini has been named the new Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, following the death of his father. The 53-year-old Prince Rahim, designated as Aga Khan V in his father’s will, becomes the 50th hereditary imam of the Ismailis. His father, Aga Khan IV and billionaire philanthropist Prince Karim Al-Hussaini passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88 in Portugal. He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Prince Rahim, the eldest son, has served on the boards of various agencies within the Aga Khan Development Network, AKDN.