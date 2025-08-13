Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable Held in New Delhi to Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Aug 13, 2025
A R DAS

The 3rd round of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable was held in New Delhi today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the Roundtable along with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Railways and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The delegation from Singapore was led by Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Young.

In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar thanked them for their commitment to strengthening India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.  He said the India Singapore Ministerial Roundtable had a productive interaction with the India Singapore Business Roundtable ISBR delegation. He added that synergy between government and industry is key to the unlocking next phase of India-Singapore ties. 

During the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, the Ministers recalled that the bilateral ties have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore last year.  Both sides deliberated upon six pillars identified under ISMR, which include Digitalization, Skill Development, Sustainability, Healthcare and Medicine, Advanced Manufacturing and Connectivity.

The Ministerial Roundtable is a unique mechanism for setting a new agenda for India-Singapore cooperation.  Singapore is a key partner in India’s Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and Indo-Pacific Vision. Both nations have strong partnerships in the areas of trade, investment, defence, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

