Govt committed to positioning India as global hub of electric machinery 

Aug 14, 2025
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today interacted with key stakeholders from the electrical machinery sector today. In a social media post, Mr Goyal asserted that the electric machinery industry is a powerhouse of innovation, driving the country’s journey toward self-reliance and global excellence. He also highlighted that the government is committed to building a robust ecosystem that boosts manufacturing, creates jobs for skilled youth, and positions India as a global hub in this critical sector. 

