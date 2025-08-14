Govt committed to positioning India as global hub of electric machinery 

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today interacted with key stakeholders from the electrical machinery sector today. In a social media post, Mr Goyal asserted that the electric machinery industry is a powerhouse of innovation, driving the country’s journey toward self-reliance and global excellence. He also highlighted that the government is committed to building a robust ecosystem that boosts manufacturing, creates jobs for skilled youth, and positions India as a global hub in this critical sector.

