Kargil Apricots Debut in Saudi Arabia Amid 79th Independence Day Festivities

AMN / WEB DESK

Fresh, high-altitude apricots from Kargil district in Ladakh have made their debut in Saudi Arabian markets, marking a new milestone in India–Saudi agricultural trade relations. The launch took place at Lulu Hypermarket in Riyadh, coinciding with the celebrations of India’s 79th Independence Day.

The ceremonial unveiling was led by Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, under the government’s One District One Product (ODOP) initiative — a program designed to promote unique regional specialties from across India. This event formed part of the broader India Utsav festivities, highlighting India’s cultural and economic presence abroad.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Khan underlined the significance of introducing premium produce from one of India’s northernmost regions to Saudi consumers. Kargil apricots, renowned for their exceptional flavor, rich nutritional value, and superior quality due to their high-altitude cultivation, now stand as a symbol of India’s agricultural diversity reaching global markets.

The successful introduction of these apricots was made possible through a collaboration between the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf. Ambassador Khan commended both institutions for bridging Indian farmers and international buyers, assuring ongoing government support for similar trade ventures.

The Independence Day event was not just about apricots — several other Indian products were launched in Saudi markets during the occasion, drawing enthusiastic participation from Saudi nationals and the Indian expatriate community. Cultural performances, food tastings, and promotional displays created an atmosphere of celebration while fostering stronger trade and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

The introduction of Kargil apricots into Saudi Arabia is more than just a commercial success; it reflects the broader goals of the ODOP scheme — to uplift local economies, preserve traditional farming practices, and create sustainable export opportunities for rural producers. With such initiatives, India continues to expand its footprint in high-potential foreign markets, showcasing the richness and diversity of its regional produce.

This milestone signals the strengthening of India–Saudi trade relations, particularly in agriculture and food processing sectors, and sets the stage for more such collaborations in the future.