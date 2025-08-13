Minister of Steel Unveils Bharat Steel Logo, Website, and Brochure

Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, unveiled the official logo, website and brochure of Bharat Steel in New Delhi today. The launch took place during a workshop for the secondary steel sector, underscoring the Government’s commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and sustainability across the entire steel value chain.

Bharat Steel is the Ministry’s flagship international conference-cum-exhibition on the steel ecosystem, which is going to be held next year in National Capital. The event aims to host largest steel exhibition in the country that will bring together global industry leaders, policymakers, technology providers, and investors.

The event will showcase nation’s capabilities, promote green and sustainable steelmaking, and explore opportunities across the domestic and international markets.