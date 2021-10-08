India should play a role in maintaining democratic environment in neighbouring countries: BNP Vice Chairman

WEB DESK

India must play a role in maintaining a democratic environment in the neighbouring countries, says the Vice Chairman of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Abdul Awal Mintoo. In an interview to a local online newspaper pobnews24, Abdul Awal Mintoo alleged that the present government of Bangladesh has made the constitutionally established institutions of the country completely paralysed.

Appreciating India’s role in the 1971 liberation war of Bangladesh, the BNP Vice Chairman said that India is a secular country and issues like NRC are its internal affairs. He said Bangladesh should be vigilant that no group can use its land to interfere in India’s internal affairs. He also called for strengthening of the SAARC which will benefit countries economically as well. On the question of QUAD, Mintoo said that Bangladesh does not need to join it.

The BNP Vice Chairman said that if relations between India and China are peaceful, Bangladesh will also be at peace.