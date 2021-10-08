Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
Nobel Peace Prize goes to journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
RBI keeps key lending rate—repo rate unchanged at 4% for eighth time
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
India should play a role in maintaining democratic environment in neighbouring countries: BNP Vice Chairman

WEB DESK

India must play a role in maintaining a democratic environment in the neighbouring countries, says the Vice Chairman of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Abdul Awal Mintoo. In an interview to a local online newspaper pobnews24, Abdul Awal Mintoo alleged that the present government of Bangladesh has made the constitutionally established institutions of the country completely paralysed.

Appreciating India’s role in the 1971 liberation war of Bangladesh, the BNP Vice Chairman said that India is a secular country and issues like NRC are its internal affairs. He said Bangladesh should be vigilant that no group can use its land to interfere in India’s internal affairs. He also called for strengthening of the SAARC which will benefit countries economically as well. On the question of QUAD, Mintoo said that Bangladesh does not need to join it.

The BNP Vice Chairman said that if relations between India and China are peaceful, Bangladesh will also be at peace.

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

Hockey Belgium protest but Indian coach Graham Reid says Individual awards are a reflection of a lot of hard work

Harpal  Singh Bedi /New Delhi, Even as Olympic and World champion Belgium protested the process of the FI ...

Gurjit Kaur, Harmanpreet Singh lead star parade as Indians dominate FIH Hockey Stars Awards

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Spearheaded by Gurjit Kaur and Harmanpreet Singh, Indian players and coaches ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

