India and Nepal review implementation of ongoing cross-border Railway links and overall bilateral cooperation in New Delhi

WEB DESK

India and Nepal reviewed implementation of ongoing cross-border railway links and overall bilateral cooperation in the railway sector in the 5th Joint Working Group and the 7th Project Steering Committee meetings in New Delhi.

Both sides signed the Standard Operating Procedures for start of passenger train services on the Jaynagar-Kurtha section and the Memorandum of Understanding for Final Location Survey of the proposed broad gauge railway line between Raxaul and Kathmandu. The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway line will further boost connectivity between India and Nepal.

Both sides discussed the ongoing works of Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar broad gauge railway lines between India and Nepal, being developed with grant assistance from Government of India.

The technical preparedness of the completed 34 km long section of the railway line, from Jaynagar in India to Kurtha in Nepal for operationalization of passenger train services was also reviewed. Both sides also agreed to expedite the work on completion of the 18.6 km long Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link, and its early operationalization.

The progress on Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Gauge Railway Link and Phase-II railway link projects were also discussed.

Both sides agreed to enhance technical cooperation in the railway sector, including in the areas of capacity building, logistic support and training of Nepali railway personnel.

