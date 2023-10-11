इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2023 09:37:32      انڈین آواز

India sets up Control Room in New Delhi to monitor situation in Israel and Palestine

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

India has set up a 24-hour Control Room in New Delhi to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance to its nationals. The move follows concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in the region following the launch of a massive military operation by Israel to retaliate against attacks by Hamas militants last weekend.
 
Indian nationals can contact the control room set up in the Ministry of External Affairs on toll-free number 1 8 0 0 1 1 8 7 9 7 and phone numbers 91-11 23012113, 91-11-23014104,91-11-23017905 and 919968291988. They can also seek assistance through email- situationroom@mea.gov.in.
 
In addition, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed by contacting 972-35226748, 972-543278392, and cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.
 
Further, the Representative Office of India in Ramallah has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline which can be accessed by contacting number 970-592916418 and on email- rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in

