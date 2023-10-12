इंडियन आवाज़     12 Oct 2023 12:40:13      انڈین آواز

Several coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar, medical teams sent to the spot

Several coaches of 12506 North East Express (Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya in Assam) derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday around 9 PM.

Chief public relations officer of East Central Railway Birendra Kumar said, “Several coaches of Kamakhya-bound North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district around 9.35 pm. No casualty reports so far.”

Though preliminary reports suggest no casualty so far, there is information that some passengers might have sustained minor injuries, said Kumar.

“We have sent rescue and medical teams to the spot. The railways has also issued emergency helpline numbers for passengers. These are 9771449971 (Patna), 8905697493 (Danapur), 8306182542 (Ara), 8306182542 and 7759070004,” he said.

