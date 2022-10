AMN

India and Saudi Arabia have emerged as two final bidders to host the 2027 edition of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup.

Qatar, who are the current Asian champions were interested to host the 2027 Asian Cup, but had to drop out after it was announced as hosts for the 2023 edition. India have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, Qatar, following their table-topping performance in the third round of qualifiers.