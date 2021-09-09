Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
India-Russia hold ‘very useful’ discussions on Afghanistan

Staff Reporter

Russian National Security Advisor, General Nikolay Patrushev and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval Wednesday held high level consultations on Afghanistan in New Delhi. Later, the visiting Russian NSA also called on External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said, very useful discussions were held on Afghanistan. The Russian NSA also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi this evening.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said that the visit of General Patrushev allowed useful discussions between both sides on important regional developments. External Affairs Ministry said, Secretary Patrushev briefed Prime Minister on his fruitful exchanges with NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar earlier in the day. He expressed Russia’s strong commitment to further deepen its Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership with India.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation for the visit of the Russian delegation led by Secretary Patrushev at a time when major changes are taking place in the region. He asked Secretary Patrushev to convey his thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his constant attention towards the India-Russia Partnership. He also said that he was looking forward to welcoming President Putin in India in the near future, for the bilateral summit.

Sources said, the two countries reviewed the political, security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, activities of terrorist groups including Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba, threats from drugs and the role of regional countries. The two sides also deliberated on details of Indo-Russia cooperation to meet current and future threats and measures to assist the crisis hit country. The consultations reflect the entirely new situation in Afghanistan created by the withdrawal of US forces and take-over by the Taliban. They also reflect the desire, importance and potential for significant increase in political and security cooperation between India and Russia in Afghanistan. Both countries share similar concerns on terrorism, especially to ensure that the Taliban adhere to their promises and assurances.

The Consultations were a follow-up to the telephone conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on 24th of last month. The two leaders had expressed the view that it was important for the two strategic partners to work together and instructed their senior officials to remain in touch on Afghanistan.

