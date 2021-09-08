Govt increases MSP for Rabi crops for marketing season 2022-23

Staff Reporter

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices for Rabi crops for Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23.

The MSP on lentil, rapeseeds and mustard have been hiked by 400 rupees per quintal each, gram by 130 rupees per quintal and safflower by 114 rupees per quintal. On wheat, the MSP has been increased by 40 rupees to 2,015 rupees per quintal and barley by 35 rupees to 1635 rupees per quintal.

The decision will ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The hike is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times of the all-India weighted average cost of production, aiming a reasonably fair remuneration for the farmers.

Government Claim of “Highest Ever” Increase in MSP a Blatant Lie: AIKS