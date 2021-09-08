Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father arrested
Around 300 unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated from Kabul: UNICEF
Taliban form interim government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be PM, Baradar dy PM
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Sep 2021 03:13:22      انڈین آواز

Govt approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Textiles

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Sudhir Kumar

Union Cabinet today approved the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Textiles. Under it, the incentives worth 10,683 crore rupees will be provided over five years. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Textiles Minister, Piyush Goyal said, this will positively impact states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha. He said, the decision will help in creating additional employment of over 7.5 lakh people directly and several lakhs more for supporting activities.

The scheme will promote production of high value Man Made Fabric, Garments and Technical Textiles in the country. The incentive structure has been so formulated that industry will be encouraged to invest in fresh capacities in these segments. This will give a major push to growing high value Man Made Fiibre segment which will complement the efforts of cotton and other natural fibre-based textiles industry in generating new opportunities for employment and trade.

It is expected that the scheme will result in fresh investment of above 19 thousand crore rupees and additional production turnover of over three lakh crore rupees in five years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

MS Dhoni named mentor of T20 World Cup team, R.Ashwin included in the 15-member squad

Harpal Singh Bedi In a significant move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)  named form ...

Feeling of winning a Paralympic medal is slowly sinking in Archer Harvinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Archer Harvinder Singh is still in a daze because the feeling that he is now a Paralympic ...

Top professional golfers for Rs 50 lakh prize money PGTI Players Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Top professionals including Olympian Udayan Mane, defending champion Akshay Sharma, Rashi ...

خبرنامہ

طالبان نے نئی افغان حکومت کے قیام کا اعلان کر دیا, محمد حسن اخوند وزیراعظم ہونگے

NEWS DESK افغانستان میں طالبان نے نئی ملکی حکومت کے قیام کا اعل ...

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz