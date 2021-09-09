Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father arrested
Around 300 unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated from Kabul: UNICEF
Taliban form interim government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be PM, Baradar dy PM
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Sep 2021 03:13:52      انڈین آواز

PM Modi to chair 13th BRICS Summit

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

As part of India’s ongoing Chairship of BRICS in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa Summit tomorrow in virtual format. The theme for the Summit is BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus. India had outlined four priority areas for its Chairship. These are reform of the multilateral system, counter terrorism, using digital and technological tools for achieving SDGs and enhancing people to people exchanges.

The BRICS leaders will exchange views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues. The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. This is the second time Prime Minister Modi will be chairing the BRICS Summit. Earlier he had chaired the Goa Summit in 2016. The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the fifteenth anniversary of BRICS.

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, President of the New Development Bank Marcos Troyjo, the pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Business Council, Onkar Kanwar and pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, Dr. Sangita Reddy will present reports on the outcome pursued this year under their tracks to the leaders during the summit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

MS Dhoni named mentor of T20 World Cup team, R.Ashwin included in the 15-member squad

Harpal Singh Bedi In a significant move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)  named form ...

Feeling of winning a Paralympic medal is slowly sinking in Archer Harvinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Archer Harvinder Singh is still in a daze because the feeling that he is now a Paralympic ...

Top professional golfers for Rs 50 lakh prize money PGTI Players Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Top professionals including Olympian Udayan Mane, defending champion Akshay Sharma, Rashi ...

خبرنامہ

طالبان نے نئی افغان حکومت کے قیام کا اعلان کر دیا, محمد حسن اخوند وزیراعظم ہونگے

NEWS DESK افغانستان میں طالبان نے نئی ملکی حکومت کے قیام کا اعل ...

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz