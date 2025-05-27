Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India Remembers Jawaharlal Nehru on 61st Death Anniversary

May 27, 2025

Leaders across the political spectrum pay tribute to the architect of modern India

New Delhi, May 27, 2025:
On the 61st death anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, political leaders from various parties paid homage to his enduring legacy and contributions to the nation.

Congress Leaders Pay Tribute

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with former party president Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders, visited Nehru’s memorial at Shantivan in New Delhi to offer floral tributes. In a message shared on social media, Kharge described Nehru as the “architect of modern India” and emphasized that the country’s history is incomplete without his incomparable contributions. He highlighted Nehru’s role in advancing India in scientific, economic, and industrial fields, and his dedication to democracy.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Nehru’s great-grandson, also paid tribute to his ancestor. He credited Nehru with laying a strong foundation for independent India and acknowledged his significant contributions and visionary leadership that shaped the modern Indian nation-state.

PM Modi Pays Homage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Pandit Nehru on his death anniversary. In a message on social media, Modi expressed his homage to the former Prime Minister, acknowledging his role in India’s development and his contributions to the nation’s progress.

Nehru’s Final Wishes Remembered

On this occasion, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared excerpts from Nehru’s will, revealing his last wish to have his ashes scattered in the Ganga and across the fields of India. Written a decade before his death, Nehru’s will articulated a specific desire regarding the handling of his ashes, symbolizing his enduring connection and commitment to the land and its people.

Legacy of Pandit Nehru

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru served as India’s first Prime Minister from 1947 until his death in 1964. He played a pivotal role in India’s freedom movement and was instrumental in shaping the newly independent nation. Nehru’s vision for a secular, democratic, and progressive India continues to influence the country’s policies and development.

