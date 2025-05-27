Pak Proxy War Now Exposed as State Strategy, Says PM Modi

At Mahatma Mandir; PM highlights national security concerns, historical policy errors, and vision for a developed India

AMN / GANDHINAGAR, May 27:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that recent events have made it clear that what was earlier termed a “proxy war” against India is, in reality, a deliberate and well-structured military strategy executed by state actors.

Addressing a public gathering at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Mr. Modi stated that following the incidents of May 6, India no longer needs to furnish proof of cross-border terrorist activity. “The evidence is now being provided by those across the border themselves,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister pointed to reports that individuals involved in terrorist activity, who were killed during operations, had been accorded state honours in Pakistan — including coffins draped with the national flag and military salutes by the Pakistani Army.

“This clearly establishes that these are not isolated acts of terrorism, but are part of a coordinated military strategy,” Mr. Modi said.

Call for Peace, Progress

Despite the strong remarks on national security, Mr. Modi reiterated that India does not seek conflict with any nation. “We wish to live in peace. Our vision is not limited to India’s rise alone — we want to contribute positively to global welfare,” he said.

The Prime Minister underscored the government’s focus on the socio-economic development of the country, stating that “the upliftment of millions of citizens” remains at the heart of governance efforts.

Historical Agreements Under Scrutiny

In his address, Mr. Modi also urged the youth to critically examine historical policy decisions that, he said, have adversely impacted national interests. He cited the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 as an example, noting that the agreement included stipulations that prevented the de-silting and cleaning of dams in Jammu and Kashmir.

“For decades, the bottom gates designed to flush out sediment were ordered shut. As a result, reservoirs which once operated at full capacity now hold only 2% to 3% of that volume,” he said, adding that such decisions had lasting consequences.

Vision for 2047

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047, the centenary of independence, Mr. Modi stressed the importance of inclusive growth. “Every citizen must contribute to this collective dream. Development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities is crucial if India is to become one of the top three global economies,” he said.

He also called upon citizens to support local industries, urging widespread adoption of Make in India products.

₹5,536 Crore Development Projects Unveiled

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth ₹5,536 crore at Mahatma Mandir. The initiatives span several key sectors including urban infrastructure, water resource management, healthcare, and revenue services.

The event marked a significant step in the State’s ongoing infrastructure push and was attended by senior officials and members of the public.