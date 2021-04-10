NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
India records highest single-day spike since outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic with over 1.45 lakh new cases

AMN / WEB DESK

Over one lakh 45 thousand new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. In the last 24 hours, over 77 thousand people have been discharged while 794 died due to COVID. The number of total cases reached to over one crore 32 lakh. More than nine crore 80 lakh 75 thousand vaccination have been done so far in the country.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. Over 83 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

No fresh case of COVID-9 has been reported in the last seven days in 149 districts while 8 districts reported no new case in the last 14 days. There are three districts where no fresh case of coronavirus has been witnessed in last 21 days and also in the last 28 days, 63 districts reported no new case of infection.

