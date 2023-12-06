India is on fast track of growth in digital space, 850 million Indians are using Internet: Minister

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2023 12:49:54      انڈین آواز

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that India was on fast track of growth in the digital space and 850 million Indians are using the Internet. Addressing the inaugural session of India Internet Governance Forum, 2023 in New Delhi, Mr Chandrasekhar said, the number of internet users in 2025-26 is expected to touch 1.2 billion. He noted that the people are using the internet for all kinds of day to day activities including education and skilling.

The Minister said, safety and trust of the consumer, who uses e-platforms is paramount. He added that the platforms which deliver services and products online must be held legally accountable.

The India Internet Governance Forum is a multi-stakeholder platform bringing together representatives from various groups to discuss public policy issues related to the Internet. The theme of the event is Moving Forward – Calibrating Bharat’s Digital Agenda. The Forum is an initiative associated with the UN Internet Governance Forum.

