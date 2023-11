@nsitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that social progress is as important as economic progress. Inaugurating the ‘Emerging Bharath growing Kerala business conclave’ at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the Minister said, India is growing rapidly in the field of technology.

Mrs Sitharam said, Kerala should consider putting together and formulating the vast human resources it has, to achieve greater growth and development.