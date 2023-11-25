Delhi court sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment in TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case

A Delhi court on 25th Nov 2023, Saturday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment in the TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case of 2008. The fifth convict was awarded three years imprisonment in jail. On Friday, the court had reserved its order on the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence in this murder case. Soumya Vishwanathan, employed by a prominent English news channel, was fatally shot in the early hours of 30th September 2008, on Nelson Mandela Marg in south Delhi while returning home from work. The police attributed the motive to robbery.