Delhi court sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment in TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case

A Delhi court on 25th Nov 2023, Saturday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment in the TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case of  2008. The fifth convict was awarded three years imprisonment in jail. On Friday, the court had reserved its order on the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence in this murder case. Soumya Vishwanathan, employed by a prominent English news channel, was fatally shot in the early hours of 30th September 2008, on Nelson Mandela Marg in south Delhi while returning home from work. The police attributed the motive to robbery.

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches 'Travel for LiFE' Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

